Time fuse is short to get Mississippi foster system on track

Put up or shut up. That's e message from the federal courts to Mississippi's foster care system. But some of that depends on what The Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children's Services gets from the legislature.



Former Supreme Court Justice Dr. David Chandler was appointed to lead the Division of Family and Children's Services as it tries to meet the requirements of the federal lawsuit.



"There is a short time fuse as far as getting the appropriations in place," said Chandler.



The real deadline is May 15th. That's when the case is expected to go back to federal court. If the state hasn't made enough progress by then, the federal court will take over the foster care system.



"That is something that has not happened to any other state in the nation and we don't want to be the first," explained the division's senior attorney Ginger Gibson.



The division says a big chunk of the money they need would pay for more social workers and balance out the case loads.



"We must have adequate funding," Chandler noted. "Not because of the court order because of the children who are at risk in this system."



The House Appropriations Committee passed a bill this week giving the agency nearly $28 million. But that's about six million short of the agency's request.



"We're still very early in the process," said Rep. Toby Barker-R. "If there was ever a moment that we had to get the state's act together when it came to foster care, this is that moment."



"We need every single one of those resources that were requested to move forward," added Gibson.



The division says it's cautiously optimistic that it will get the needed funding.

