Tenants at Forest Park Apartments without water for days

Some tenants in Jackson say they haven't had water in their apartment complex in a few days. They contacted 3 On Your Side for help, but Wednesday members of Hinds County Community Service Division donated water to them.

The water has been out at Forest Park Apartments since Monday. Some of the units have been restored, others have not. Dana Keys, a mother of three, lives at the apartment complex and she says it has been difficult.

"Be able to cook, clean up and then I have asthma," said Keys. "So even be able to clean up like I need to, affecting my asthma."

The cause of this problem is old pipes throughout the complex. Residents have been given notifications from the leasing office, but it still has caused some inconvenience.

"I been using water to cool, to fans a bath,I've been using that bottle water. So they start passing out water last night," said one resident who did not want to be identified.

Wednesday some people from the Hinds County Community Service Division went door to door passing out bottle water to whoever needed it.

"Sheriff Mason heard that there were some families in need over here in this community," said Deputy Kenny Bryant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. "The water have been off for some time and we got with the Salvation Army and they donated some water."

It's unclear how long it will take before the water is fixed. Some residents say their water was turned on Wednesday, others are still without. For people like Keys, she hopes the solution comes quick.

"We've been without water since 1:00 pm Monday afternoon and I appreciate the Sheriff coming out giving us water because I've been buying water back to back," said Keys.

