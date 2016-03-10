FIRST ALERT: Severe weather expected Saturday night, Sunday morning

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>