FIRST ALERT: Severe weather expected Saturday night, Sunday morning

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Louisiana, Central and Southern Mississippi until 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Warren and Yazoo County.

There have been no reports of any damage in Scott or Simpson County.

THE LULL – SATURDAY AFTERNOON



There will be a big lull in the activity through Saturday afternoon – that will feature partly sunny skies and warm southerly breezes, pushing highs deep into the 70s. During this time, we don't expect much, if any, rain to occur across central Mississippi.



ROUND TWO - SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING



Timing: 10 PM Saturday – 8 AM Sunday

Threats: Large hail, isolated tornado, strong winds

Highest Severe Weather Potential: Along and north of I-20 (including Jackson, Vicksburg, Yazoo City and Kosciusko)



The second round of storms will be more scattered in nature; but this round carries a bit more uncertainty with it than round one of storms – all in all, you should be alert to changing weather during this time. With the cold core upper low moving across the area; this could be the catalyst for large hail production amid the possibility of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Rain should come to an end by mid-morning; giving way to some sunshine through the afternoon hours.

