Mississippi Senate passes tax cut plan

A tax cut plan, that was pushed by legislative leaders last year, is getting a second shot this session. Supporters say it's about putting more money in your pocket. But critics say there are too many budget demands to think about making cuts.

It took two hours for Senators to wade through the debate on the tax cut plan.



"Eliminating the 3 and 4 percent tax brackets will ensure that 100% of the more than 1.3 Mississippians who pay taxes will get relief under this plan," said Senator Joey Fillingane-R.



It would also do away with the franchise tax. The plan would be phased in over the course of 15 years. But critics argued it would ultimately reduce revenue by 10 percent.



"Vote knowing that what you're doing is cutting education," noted Senator Barbara Blackmon. "You're cutting Department of Human Services. You're cutting healthcare."



Some Democrats argued now is not the time to propose these kinds of cuts.



"I think it's reckless," added Senator David Blount. "Again, in Mississippi we balance the budget. And that means sometimes we have to say no to spending increases and sometimes we have to say no on tax cuts. To me, this is just Washington, D.C. math."



This is how Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves broke down what the plan would do.



"If you make at least 18,000 a year, you'd get $350 back that you don't have to give to state government every year once this bill is passed and fully implemented," said Reeves.



The bill passed the Senate 38-10 and is now headed to the House.

