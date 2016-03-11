Mississippi prepares response to widespread flooding

Mississippi is preparing for the worst but praying for the best as flood waters rise around the state. Governor Phil Bryant warned Mississippians Friday that this weather event isn't over. It's already impacting 35 counties. And the weather system covers the entire state.

"It appears very much like a tropical weather system," said Bryant. "It is large. It is moving. It is now stationary out in the Gulf."

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Lee Smithson calls the flooding historic.

"We haven't seen this kind of inundation really since Hurricane Isaac in 2012 parked itself over the state," added Smithson.

Folks had to be evacuated from homes in the Delta, Pine Belt and the Coast. In Seminary, volunteers flipped a boat in the process of trying to make a rescue.

"The issue with something like this that is so widespread is unfortunately you're more reactive than proactive," explained Smithson. "Everyone can get ready for it but you don't know where the flash flood is going to be. And then when they start occurring, we've got limited resources so we're spreading ourselves pretty thin throughout the state."

The Governor's executive order to deploy the National Guard means making more resources available. Governor Bryant has declared a state of emergency.

It was emphasized in the Governor's press conference Friday afternoon that while there may be a lull in the weather now, it doesn't mean this flooding event is over.

"What the guard's bringing in is high mobility trucks so they can get into the water that's 3 feet deep where the counties my not have a vehicle that can get in that deep."

They can also help with the logistics of the water rescues.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.