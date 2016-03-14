Gas tax hike still an option for Mississippi lawmakers

You could be paying more at the pump. But would it be worth it to fix the roads and bridges? That's the question facing lawmakers this session.

"It's really embarrassing about how bad the roads are," said driver Kenneth Gibson.



A gas tax hike hasn't been a popular solution for infrastructure problems in years past. But it's being tossed around as an option again this year.

The House and Senate Transportation Chairmen spoke at a Mississippi Economic Council event earlier this month.



"We cannot afford to kick this can down the road again," explained Senator Willie Simmons. "Have to do something."



The challenge is to make a gas tax hike an easier pill to swallow for the politicians.



"We need to ensure the public that these new dollars will be focus on the problem," added Rep. Charles Busby.



Meanwhile, the public seems to think it could be worth paying more at the pump.



"You'd rather pay a couple more cents when you're getting gas rather than pay thousands of dollars taking the car to get it fixed because you've torn up your tires front and work," said Gibson.



"I wouldn't mind paying it if you see the progress," described driver David Sanders. "But I mean they haven't been doing that forever and I haven't seen any progress."



The MEC proposal doesn't rely on the gas tax alone to fix the problem. It would extend to things like car tag fees.



"Is it going to be more money for those that are driving? It will be," said Scott Waller, MEC Executive Vice President and COO. "We determined that if you divided it equally among all registered drivers $.37 a day is what it would cost to actually implement this program."

There are still bills in play at the State Capitol that would generate more money for infrastructure. But it's too early to know how much, if any, a gas tax hike would amount to.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.