Mississippians are having to think about flood insurance

Just an inch of water in a home can cause up to ten thousand dollars in damage. Some Mississippians are learning about flood insurance the hard way.

The average price of flood insurance is $500-700 a year.But the insurance commissioner points out that 20% of all flood claims are outside the high risk flood plains.

"I've got flood insurance on this one now but it's after the fact," noted Richard Case.



Case owns several rental properties in Canton. He didn't think he needed flood insurance because it wasn't a high risk zone. But the street was under water Thursday.



"They had to pull all the baseboards out so the water drains out," explained Case.



Now he's left paying for repairs out of pocket. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says some folks learn the hard way.



"You can't wait till it's raining to try to buy it either," said Chaney. "You've got to buy it 30 days before."



Up until last year you only had one option for flood insurance, the National Flood Insurance Program. Now, there are five private companies that you can buy flood insurance with in Mississippi.



"The private companies get the low risk people and they're cheaper," Chaney described. "And the low risk people will leave the national flood program and go to a private company. The federal government wants everybody to buy through them and spread the risks out and they think it will keep the rates lower."



The rising water stopped jut shy of making it into Rosie Donald's house. She is rethinking not having flood insurance.



"I be scared," Donald noted. "If my stuff gets messed up, I don't have a way to pay for it. I didn't think I could afford it. It might happen again and this time it may get in the house."

You can go to floodsmart.gov and type in your address to find out if your home is in a flood plain. Commissioner Chaney also notes that the federal government often only helps homeowners once in the case of a disaster. He recommends not relying on disaster assistance.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.