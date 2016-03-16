Jackson State fraternity plot vandalized

In the midst of Spring Break week at Jackson State University, vandals targeted a local fraternity and now campus police are investigating.

Someone or possibly multiple people spray painted the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated plot Monday night. The language used ranged from curse words, to racial slurs.

Rashad Moore, a senior criminal justice major, pledged Kappa Alpha Psi back in 2014.

"It makes no sense to have so much hatred in your heart," said Moore. "It's saddening but it's adversity."

Moore said this is the first of its kind vandalism incident he could remember since the fraternity's inception at Jackson State.

"We look at our organization as Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, as our excellence, and we place time and energy not only us now but those before what they put into place, it's more so a slap in the face," he explained.



Jackson State media relations department says campus police are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses.

Moore hopes the culprits were not Jackson State students and hopes whoever did this is caught.



"It's a lot of anger, in a way." said Moore. "But we know at the same time, with that anger, there is nothing else we can do at this moment in time. Let go and let God handle it."

The vandalism is still under investigation. If you have some information that could help campus police, you can call Jackson State.

