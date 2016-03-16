Mississippi's small towns could get a lifeline from the state

Main Street in any Mississippi town was once the place to go, but now long gone. However, a bill with some promise of passing called the Main Street Investment Act could bring big money to many local cities.

"Let's face it," said Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland. "Mississippi's made up of small towns."

Small towns aren't always considered a destination. There's often fading signs of the glory days. But main street associations around the state are constantly brainstorming ways to revitalize their town.

"Putting some green space back here," Garland pointed out. "Making it a place where you want to hang out and shop when you're hanging out here."

Garland said they'll figure out a way to make their plans a reality, but a loan from the state would speed up the process.

"We've got the bones," added Garland. "We've got a main street. We've got a square. We've got sidewalks. This would just enhance that. This would just help us put meat on those bones."

The Mississippi Development Authority would head up the loan program. Money would only be available for towns with 15,000 or fewer residents. That money would be paid back to the state through revenues generated. Shop owners say they'd take any help they can get to drum up more business.

"We have a lot of history, a lot that people could be proud of and a lot of things you don't find in larger city," described Deborah King, owner of Clear Creek Flowers and Gifts. "We love it and we want others to come in and love it too."

Just two cities could benefit each year. The bill would let the state borrow five million dollars in bonds to create the loan fund.

