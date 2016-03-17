Jackson Police search for capital murder suspect; family has criminal past

Jackson Police are still on the hunt for a capital murder suspect and 3 On Your Side did some digging and found that he's part of a family with a criminal history.

Police are looking for Joshua Dukes and we have learned he has two younger brothers and a cousin who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Trevaughn Dukes and Jonathan Dukes are Joshua's cousin and brother. The duo were charged with robbing businesses and one of them was wearing a Spiderman Mask.

Antwain Dukes, Joshua's younger brother, was arrested and charged with a murder that happened in Belhaven.

According to police , Trevaughn and Jonathan Dukes robbed a Shell Sprint Mart and Waffle House in 2014 wearing masks and dark clothing. The two were also linked to another armed robbery of a business of a Popeye's Chicken on High Street.

Antwain Dukes, the youngest brother, was one of three men charged in the death of Carolyn Temple. The men tried to rob Temple. When she fought back, she was shot and killed.

Joshua Dukes is wanted for his alleged involvement in a double murder on Westhaven Boulevard. Daniel Gomez and Eli Nunez were both shot and killed.

"We've issued an arrest warrant for him. It's a Capital Murder arrest warrant," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "We've already arrested a second suspect, Anthony Harris and charged him with Capital Murder as it relates to these two homicides. We hope that he will do the right thing and come to us and turn himself in."

Jackson Police say in addition to the Gozem and Nunez murders, the suspects also shot a dog.

Three members of the Dukes family are behind bars, facing serious charges, but Joshua Dukes is still out there. If you know where he is, please call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police.

