Moms rally at State Capitol against proposed Church Protection Act

The Church Protection Act is the proposed Mississippi bill under the microscope by this group of moms and faith leaders.

"We need to stand up and continue to make our voices heard because our lives are on the line," said Lucy McBath, Everytown Faith and Outreach Leader.

They're worried it's not what meets the eye. Bill author Andy Gipson explained it like this.

"What this bill does is to extend the Castle doctrine to a local church who decides to authorize a security team to protect the people," noted Representative Gipson.

But the anti-gun group claims it would instead dismantle the state's concealed carry permitting system.

"Would lower the bar for who can carry a concealed loaded handgun in public to include certain violent criminals, the dangerously mentally ill and even chronic alcoholics," said Dr. Shirley Hopkins-Davis with the Mississippi chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Gipson claims they are not checking their facts.

"Federal law already prevents the type of people they are concerned about from even having a gun," described Gipson.

Lawmakers passed a "purse carry" law last year. It already gives folks the ability to carry without a permit.

"If this bill were to die, it would still be legal in Mississippi to carry without a license," added Gipson. "So I don't know what the fuss is all about. Which leads me to believe this isn't about this bill. It's about Michael Bloomberg's group trying to come down here and take away our gun rights."

The bill has passed the House and is under consideration in the Senate.

