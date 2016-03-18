Storms damage businesses in Natchez

The city of Natchez is recovering from Thursday's storms after straight line winds damaged homes and businesses.

Our crew found damage at the Rivergate Bowling Alley. Part of the roof was blown away and pieces of it landed in some nearby bushes.

"We did not get any kind of warning, there were no sirens that went off or anything," said league bowler JIll Thomas. "The only thing I got and anybody else was getting was alerts from WLBT. There were several lanes going. People were bowling and they heard something, and they didn't know what it was, but they started going back. Some people thought it was a tornado, some people thought it was straight line winds."

Emergency crews in Adams County say most of Thursdays damage consists of downed trees.

"We had a couple of trees down but it came fast," said Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford. "I guess a lot of times people weren't expecting it but when it came it was through in a matter of minutes," said Bradford,

The focus now is on the clean up efforts.

"Right now we're going to just assist the residents," explained Bradford. "If they need anything we are here for them; that's the next step,"

