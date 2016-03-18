Two Mississippians make it to Idol Top 5

Mississippi is getting closer to taking bragging rights on the final season of American Idol. McComb native La'Porsha Renae and Amory's Trent Harmon found out last night that they're in the Top 5.

They're sharing their Mississippi-grown talent with America and America is responding with votes.

The Mississippians are getting glowing reviews from the judges week after week, with Jennifer Lopez even saying last week that she could see the two of them being the last ones standing at the finale.

The Facebook likes are climbing after each performance. And fans back here in Mississippi are showing support via billboards, yard signs and watch parties.

"I am so proud and thankful where God has God you right now," said La'Porsha's aunt Retta Thompson. "Go for it. It's yours."

"That would be pretty cool to get half of northeast Mississippi out here for the next show," joked Trent Harmon in a Facebook live video.

Former Idol finalist and fellow Mississippians Skylar Laine announced Thursday that she'll be joining in for the final show. La'Porsha and Trent's Idol fate depends on your vote. Idol airs Thursdays at 7 on FOX. The winner will be announced April 7.

