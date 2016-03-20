Woman bitten by dog at Hal's St. Paddy's Day parade

A Jackson woman is recovering after she was bit several times by a dog at the Hal's St. Paddy's Day parade Saturday.

Shameca Williams says shortly after the parade ended, the dog, which was on a leash started sniffing her boots, then seconds later it attacked her.

"Like I was on the ground. I mean the dog was on me for a long time so I don't know if he was trying to pull the dog off of me or not. But I didn't hear him say stop it or anything to the dog," Williams said. "I'm in pain, I can't do nothing for myself."

Williams was rushed to the hospital where she received 23 stitches. Her family witnessed the attack.

"We walk and we look and we see her just laying on the ground. And all her children is panicking. So once they say stop that guy we just immediately start chasing him because he ran, he ran with the dog," Shinita Wilson explained.

Williams filed a police report and is upset her injuries will cause her to miss work for days.

"The way he handled the situation was unjust. He didn't stop to see was the young lady okay, which is my cousin. If she was okay," Leon Jones, the victim's cousin said.

She hopes her experience serves as a lesson to animal owners who bring their dogs to parades in the future.

"It's sad I mean they shouldn't even have those dogs out there at the parade like that knowing those kids are out there. Because it could have been a child and it could have been much worse than what it was. It's a shame that he didn't even bother to apologize to me," Williams said.

Williams says she plans to press charges.

She says the entire incident was frightening, but she is thankful that her kids were not the ones bit.

