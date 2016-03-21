Governor Phil Bryant visits troops in Afghanistan

Governor Phil Bryant spent the weekend in Afghanistan on a three day trip through the Department of Defense.

He visited Mississippi service men and women and thanked them for all they do for our freedom.

Three pictures were posted on the Governor's social media pages. One shows him in full gear on a helicopter and another on the ground meeting with soldiers.

Social media posts also indicate was joined by the Virginia and Wyoming governors.

