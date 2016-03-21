JPD officer injured in accident out of the hospital

3 On Your Side has learned the Jackson Police officer who was injured in a three vehicle accident Sunday has been released from the hospital.

The JPD officer was traveling eastbound on Robinson Road and we are told he was trying to get to another scene to help to another officer who was in need,

Sources close to WLBT say the officer hit a pothole at a pretty high speed on Robinson Road and that is what caused him to lose control. We asked Chief Lee Vance with Jackson Police if that was true.

"Accidents involving police cars are just like accidents involving any other car. Our job in accidents is to find facts and do a report that's what we do on all accidents. The days of us determining who's at fault, who's not at fault. Those days have long been gone," Chief Vance explained.

Our reporter went back to the scene and found several potholes along Robinson Road, one looked as if it was recently patched. Whether potholes are what caused this officer to wreck is still under investigation.

"Most of these things now turn into insurance issues. We just come out, take our reports and make an account of what happened," Chief Vance said.

The unidentified officer is expected to be off the job the next couple of days as he recovers. We'll keep you updated on his progress.

