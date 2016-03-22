Ole Miss student studying in Brussels is safe

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security said there are no current threats in the U.S. or Mississippi. But you should expect to see greater security at places like federal buildings and airports.

Meanwhile, some folks with Mississippi connections are in Brussels. Ole Miss junior Collin Nordstrom has been in the city since January for a study abroad program. He spoke with us via Skype Tuesday.

"I made sure to check in right away," said Nordstrom. "I posted something for everyone to know I was OK, especially my family."

Collin Nordstrom's Facebook check in came later in the morning. He wasn't feeling well and slept in. Otherwise, he would've been on public transportation, headed to class.

"There are still sirens going off-there were siren going off this morning," he noted.

He was less than a mile from subway station where 20 people were killed in one of the explosions. But what he was seeing was a much different picture.

"I see on the news, I can tell where they are," described Nordstrom. "It's so close to our neighborhood. The street right next to mine is closed off but it doesn't seem like it's any different than a normal day."

He did decide to venture out to the store earlier in the day.

"I kind of wanted to see what's the feeling right now," he said. "And it's kind of the same thing I saw out my window. I think the only thing I felt differently was they checked my bag."

Nordstrom said he feels safe where he is.

"Definitely I'll feel more aware," admitted the Ole Miss marketing student. "When I came into this, I would still kind of keep my head on a swivel because I knew there was a heightened threat in Brussels as a whole."

Nordstrom said being there is an experience he'll never forget.

"The whole world is watching this little city in Belgium unfold the way it is," explained Nordstrom. "It's completely mind boggling."

