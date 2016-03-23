Jackson councilman reacts to deadly police pursuit into Jackson

Heavy debate is ongoing about a police pursuit across city lines.

Clinton Police initiated a chase into Jackson on Monday night and officials released dash cam video of the pursuit.

Clinton Police say officers followed proper protocol while trying to arrest the three suspects wanted for shoplifting Monday night. Clinton Police officers were trying to arrest Donnell Williams Johnson, Ashley Travis and James Williams - all wanted for allegedly stealing a computer and electronic equipment from a Clinton Walmart.

"If you go into a Walmart and you steal some items that are not worth 1,000 in value that's a misdemeanor. If a chase initiates because of that you cannot change the root cause of the chase," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

Clinton Police say JPD was notified roughly 7 minutes into this recorded dash cam video.

"We'll notify them that we are chasing someone and it's up to them to respond or not. In this case they did respond and assist," said Clinton Assistant Chief Michael Gill.

"There is more than one way to catch criminals. Hot pursuit is not the only way to capture a criminal," Chief Vance said. "Just because you don't catch them in a high speed pursuit does not mean they will get away forever. That's what has to be realized. That's what has to be said. It's not a life or death situation unless it's made to be."

About three months ago, Ward 3 councilman Kenneth Stokes was vocal about not having neighboring police departments chase criminals into Jackson.



"All they had to do was stop. It's no law that says you got to pursue a misdemeanor person that's not the law," said Councilman Stokes.

Dash cam video about 13 minutes in, shows the aftermath of a deadly crash, seconds after the pursuit, that claimed the life of Lonnie Blue.



"Mr. Blue had worked at Nissan. Coming home like so many of us do, when we leave work and then he gets the death penalty," Stokes said. "This man would never be here to hug his momma again. He'll never be able to talk to his brothers and his family members again."

"This isn't the fault of the Clinton Police Department - it wasn't anything they did. The radio traffic indicates that they were backing off at that time," said Mayor Phil Fisher of Clinton.

"I hope that they sue them and get 200 million dollars from the city of Clinton but that's not going to bring their loved one back." Stokes said.



