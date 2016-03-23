Human Rights Campaign calls Religious Accommodations Act discriminatory

The Human Rights Campaign argues the state of Mississippi has no business judging religious beliefs. Yet, they think that's what the so-called Religious Accommodations Act would do.

"The state is claiming the power to interfere in public business and commerce for no other purpose than the preference of one person's religious belief over another," noted Chris Donald, Millsaps College Chaplain and ordained Methodist Elder.

House Bill 1523 is meant to give legal protection for cases like: refusing to perform a marriage, hire someone or even rent a home to a member of the LGBT community. An example from the bill's author is circuit clerks who don't agree with a same sex marriage.

"If you are paid by the state and your job is to uphold the law of the land then that's your responsibility," said HRC Mississippi's state director Rob Hill.

"Perhaps the most appalling to me as a Christian, House Bill 1523 allows discrimination and limitation of freedom in the name of the God that I know works for reconciliation and liberty for all people," added Donald during Wednesday's press conference.

But the editor of the Mississippi Baptist Record argues there's nothing deceptive about the bill.

"It's really an insult to say that people trying to practice religious freedom and prejudice or promoting some sort of onslaught that would cause them not to have any rights that they are entitled to," described William Perkins.

The bill still lacks full Senate approval before it can head to the Governor's desk.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.