Thousands turn out to see La'Porsha Renae in parade and concert

American Idol Top 4 finalist La'Porsha Renae was in our studio Friday night for her first stop of her homecoming and Saturday McComb pulled out all the stops for her!

There were thousands of people lined up just to see the American Idol Top 4 finalist and she was back in her hometown.

One of the more intimate moments was at Jubilee Performing Arts Center.

La'Porsha got emotional watching the young students perform. A precious moment of the day coming when they gave her a group hug after the performance.

But minutes later, she was sitting atop a mustang in a parade all about her. She held her daughter who's been along for the journey.

She was whisked from location to location with the idol crew in tow.

It was soon time to hit the stage, where she says she feels the most at home!

She headed to the stage to see thousands of fans waiting for her. She noted that this was her first concert ever and all of those people were there to see her.

Fans who've been following the show were thrilled to see their favorite live up close and personal.

If you want to continue to see La'Porsha Renae on American idol, there are just a couple of weeks left and she'll need your votes if she stays in this week.





