One teen killed, another arrested in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said one teen has died and another charged after a shooting.

Rushing said around 12:05 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to Highway 550 in Lincoln County, when they arrived they found a teen shot in the head. He’s been identified as 17-year-old James Wesley Blazier of Brookhaven.

Sheriff Rushing said several teens were at the home. During a gathering, they were handling a pistol. The gun discharged and Blazier was shot in the head. He was airlifted to UMMC where he died.

Rushing said 17-year-old Steven Evans has been charged with manslaughter.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.

