Suspect tries to run JPD officer over with vehicle

Jackson police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at Capitol and Johnson Court.

Officer Colendula Green said the unidentified officer was attempting to make a traffic stop and in the process the unidentified suspect tried to run the officer over with his vehicle.

Green said the officer fired several shots at the male suspect and the suspect was shot in the leg.

Police said once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will likely face aggravated assault charges against a police officer.

We're told the officer was uninjured.

