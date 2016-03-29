Family members of slain teen want answers

The death of a 16-year-old in Jackson Monday morning may have been the result of a shootout among multiple people.

Tony Porter, Devonte McGee's brother-in-law, says McGee left his house around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Minutes later, he heard gun shots, came outside of his home, and found him laying in the middle of the street.

"Had to be two of them, a gun and sound like a chopper. An AK," said Porter. "Came to the door and seen my brother in the street. It makes me feel bad to know that he gone, right here in my neighborhood and I didn't respond to my door in time."

Porter said McGee was with two guys and believes he may have gotten caught up in a shootout outside of a home on Violet street. We found the home riddled with bullet holes.

"He wasn't a bad kid," Porter said. "He was active along these streets."

Jackson Police took two other men found at the crime scene in for questioning.

"We don't have a motive, we don't have a suspect. We are still just following leads on this investigation," said Officer Colendula Green with the Jackson Police Department.

McGee wasn't enrolled in school, but he worked in Jackson.

"He was a good person," added Porter. "You know he always wanted money. He has that hustle, ambition, that's one thing good about him that memory going to live on because everybody know twin, they know he gotta have that money."

Family members are devastated about what happened and they are hoping police catch his killer.

"Left the whole neighborhood devastated and they took a good person from Georgetown," said Porter.

If you have any information about this case, call Jackson police.

