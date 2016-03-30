Mayor's listening tour continued in north Jackson

Jackson's Mayor Tony Yarber continued his listening tour in North Jackson, where a number of topics were discussed. The purpose of these town hall style meetings is to update residents with the progress of the Mayor's infrastructure Master plan, which is in year two.

Jackson's water concerns, education, public safety, crime and infrastructure were all discussed Tuesday night. Mayor Yarber also talked about what's happening with the 1 percent sales tax money.

Mayor Yarber heard concerns from residents which included questions about water billing, security and public works. Public Works director Keisha Powell says the Jackson's storm water and drainage are not funded through the city.

"We're doing the fixes we can but really we need to invest in replacing these pipes and so any help that you can give to make it known that the city needs emergency funds from MEMA, FEMA for hazard mitigation, drainage issues that would be much appreciated," said Powell.

Operation Orange Cone is an initiative dedicated to fixing pot holes on various neighborhood streets and resurfacing those roads.

"Fifteen-million-dollars in resurfacing that we will see, about 9 million of that will happen in our neighborhood streets program and then just over 5 million will go towards the main streets. That's just for year 2," said Mayor Yarber. "We may not get to your street in year two. This is a 20 year process. People are interested to know what's happening with their tax dollars and in this case, they are interested in know with the 1 percent, they want to know what infrastructure improvement looks like, not just right now but what it looks like long term."

Anyone with questions about year two of the Mayor's master plan can also go to the city's website.

