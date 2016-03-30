Child struck and killed by vehicle in Pelahatchie identified

A child was struck and killed by a pick-up truck Wednesday night in Pelahatchie. It happened on Highway 80 near Ricks Auto Service and Towing around 8:45.

The Rankin County Coroner is on the scene as well as a sheriff's department accident reconstructionist.

It appears the child ran out onto the highway and was accidentally struck by a white Dodge pick up truck. Authorities say the toddler was under 5-years-old and died on impact.

"It does look like it might have been a case of where the kid was playing and happen to wander in the street. It's one of those situations nobody wants to deal with," said Captain Kevin Poole of the Pelahatchie police department. "As innocent as he is the severity is unreal."

The victim was 20-month-old Kyng Brace.

"He was a sweetheart. Handsome guy, but I know he's in a better place," Adrian Allen, a friend of the victim's family, explained.

People who live in Pelahatchie are shocked by this...they say this is a small town...that stays fairly quiet.

"You would have never expect it. Never, and I know the family broke down so bad," said Hattie Jennings, a friend of the victim's family.

"I come back from church I was destroyed. Broke my heart. Destroyed me. I got a grand baby six years old. I got a grand baby 8 years old," Donna Fayezapata, a witness said.

Captain Poole says no charges will be filed but the investigation continues.

We will give you more information as it become available.



