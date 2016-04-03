Rankin County: Family involved in crash with fire truck improving; infant remains critical

MHP Corporal Eric Henry confirmed one person has died in an accident that occurred Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 43 and Carter Store Road in Rankin County.

The accident involved a firetruck and a Ford Escape that was carrying a family of five.

Henry said the family was traveling south on Hwy. 43 and the Lake Harbor volunteer fire truck was coming from an intersecting road when the collision occurred.

Corporal Henry said the child, 10-year-old Higuillermo Perez Montero, died on impact.

Henry said two other minors, 4-year-old Herman Perez Montero and four-month-old Jacqueline Perez Montero were airlifted to UMC.

Herman is now listed in fair condition according to UMC PR person Ruth Cummins and Jacqueline remains in critical condition.

The mother in the vehicle, 33-year-old Mireya Montero, was transported to UMC and is now listed in fair condition and father, 27-year-old Hernan Perez was also transported to UMC and is listed in good condition. Hernan Perez was driving the SUV.

Corporal Henry said the driver of the fire truck, 67-year-old Walter McGee of Brandon, was stable, but complaining of pain. There was also a passenger in the fire truck and that person was also complaining of pain.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is the leading agency in the investigation.

"We are reconstructing the scene to figure out what happened," Henry said.

"It's tragic. Any death is tragic...It's someone's loved one out there...It's going to affect someone, everyone even the law enforcement and rescue" Henry added.

"The hardest part about this job is telling a family their loved one will not be coming home," Henry said.

Corporal Henry said law enforcement is unsure if the fire truck was en route to an (emergency) call or not.

