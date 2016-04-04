JPD officer dragged by car, 2 men arrested

A Jackson police officer was dragged 20-30 feet at Eagle Gas Station on Capitol St. and Ellis Ave. The incident happened around 8:00 a.m., April 4.



Two men were inside of a car at the gas station, allegedly sleeping. When the officer opened the door, the driver reversed the car, dragging the officer. The officer's condition is non-life threatening.

"She walked up to the vehicle. She tapped on the shoulder of one of the subjects inside of the vehicle and by that time the subject still had the car in reverse," said Jackson Police Officer Colendula Green. "We're just glad it didn't end even worse for the officer."

Javorski Jshawn Blackmon and Oriente Taylor were arrested.

The gas station clerk called 911 after he saw two men, Oriente Taylor and Jovorski Blackmon asleep for hours. 3 On Your Side's Annette Peagler caught up with Taylor's uncle, who says his nephew was startled and made a quick reaction.

"If you opening somebody door it's a surprise. If you sleep and somebody standing over you it's a surprise you don't know what's the next thing when you open those eyes," Henry Taylor, the suspect's uncle.

Taylor believes his nephew, who was just released from prison, may have been afraid of being robbed.

"You don't know what happened next, they can have a gun to you so first reaction is try to get away," Taylor explained.

Police charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, DUI, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and open container.

Blackmon was arrested for public drunkenness.

The officer is recovering at a local hospital. She suffered a few scratches and bruises.

