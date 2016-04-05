JPD cruiser stolen, teen charged

A teen is in some serious trouble after taking a Jackson Police Cruiser for a joy ride.

Jackson Police say the teen ran away from Methodist Children's Home on North Flag Chapel Road and walked roughly 2 miles to Jackson Police Precinct 3.

"It's unfortunate, I guess the juvenile was checking the doors at the precinct of the cars that were not being used at that time and found one that was unlocked and unsecured and took advantage of it," said Jackson Assistant Chief Allen White.

White says the cruiser was not in use at the time it was stolen, but the car was left unattended unlock. We've also learned the keys were inside the ignition.

"Ran through a fence and caused some damage to the front of the vehicle as well was the under carriage," White explained.

The teen eventually wrecked the car on Michael Avalon Street. I asked Assistant Chief Allen White about JPD's policy for officers leaving cruisers unattended, with the keys inside.

"We discourage our officers from leaving the keys in the cars and directives have been put out now and we are trying to reinforce that," White said.

The teen faces an auto theft charge and is being held at the Youth Detention Center.

