Murder victim's family believes he was set up

A West Jackson murder suspect is in jail Thursday, but the victim's family is still grieving. Jackson Police say Jobari Harris shot and killed Shaun Milsap inside of a car on Brandon Avenue. Milsap's family believes he may have been set up.

"We all have one life to live. And his life has been taken, over a girl, said Roberet O'Briant, Milsap's brother-in-law. "There's more than one girl in this world. All because of this particular girl."

Jackson Police say Jobari Harris shot and killed Milsap because he was dating his ex girlfriend, but Milsap family members say that wasn't the case, the two were just coworkers and Milsap caught a ride home.

"To be honest I think he was set up," said Evelyn O'Briant, Milsap's sister. "It's just the simple fact, if they been doing the rides why that specific day, that specific time."

Milsap was a father to three boys and had one on the way.

"He took them to the park, basketball," said Evelyn O'Briant. "He made sure they got that house and everything. He was my best, my best friend."

"You not going to see him without a smile," said Arianna Brown, another sister. "You not going to see him not talking about them boys."

Harris turned himself into Police Thursday morning. He is facing murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling charges.

"He going to have to answer to God. Other than that, I'm glad he turned himself in. But it still don't bring him back," said Evelyn O'Briant.

The family wants these senseless shootings to stop. They held a candlelight vigil Thursday in his honor.

"You know, put the guns down. Pick up our bibles. Let's do the right thing and come to one another and talk as men as women," said Robert O'Briant.

