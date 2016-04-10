Operation Save Our Kids helps local youth

Operation Save our Kids, an event aimed to provide critical resources to Jackson's youth took place at Jayne Avenue Park Sunday.

Educational resources like Tougaloo College and Hinds County Community College were there to give information to kids and their parents.

Shane Brown is an adult recruiter for Hinds County Community College, one of the vendors for Operation Save our Kids. He says Sunday's effort was personal to him.

"It means a lot to me, my dad was a single parent after my mother died. Went back to Hinds Community College, continued his career and so all I want to do is be able to pour that back into other people what I saw happen to my dad as a single parent," Brown explained.

His booth was one of several, that residents of West Jackson could take advantage of Sunday.

"We're telling our kids don't sell drugs, don't do certain things of criminal nature but we're not providing them with any alternatives to be able to provide themselves as well as their families. We're trying to make sure they have the necessary skills to get the jobs that they want as well as what they desire," said Stacy Vance, one of the organizers for Operation Save our Kids.

Kids were no only exposed to resources about their education, but also had the opportunity to learn about natural sciences.

"I wanted these kids to understand that these things are around their neighborhood and their environment. They rarely see it but they're here," said Corey Wright, a Conservation Educator for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences.

Organizers say they target different neighborhoods for these events and do them monthly.

