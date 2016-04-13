More than 6,000 turn out for Franklin Graham prayer rally

At a time when some prominent people refuse to step foot in Mississippi because of the Religious Accommodations Act, evangelist Franklin Graham drew a crowd of more than six thousand at the Mississippi State Capitol Wednesday.

Graham encouraged the crowd to vote for leaders with Christian values.

"I think the devil has put his foothold into our American society," noted rally-goer Carolyn Bermond.

Graham never made direct mention of Mississippi's controversial legislation. But he did comment that he believes America is being stripped of its Christian values.

"Progressives and secularists want you to think that you can't mention the name of God, there's separation of church and state," explained Graham. "That is just a lie."

While speaking to reporters, Graham praised Bryant and the legislature for the recent passage of the Religious Accommodations Act.

"I do believe that the days in which we are living, we need to be very clear and how we protect all citizens, including Christians, OK?" described Graham. "And giving us the right not only to worship but to live out our faith."

Rally-goers voiced their support of the Governor, despite the national backlash.

"It's good to see you leaders in our government standing up for what God wants them to be," noted Jeannette Goodin of New Augusta, Mississippi.

The main focus of the rally itself was praying for 2016 decisions at the polls.

