How to properly carry a firearm inside a purse

Wednesday a gun accidentally discharged inside of a woman's purse in a Jackson hospital and it grazed the face of her child.

Here are some tips on how to prevent a similar incident.

The number of women who carry a handgun inside their purse has grown significantly lately. Cliff Cargill, firearms instructor with the NRA and Boondocs Academy, says the key is making sure it's in a holster.

"When I heard about Wednesday's shooting, right away, I went to, well, I wonder if the firearm was in a holster," said Cargill. "I wonder if that holster was well fit to that firearm. I wonder what could be inside of the purse to cause this. If things shift just right in that purse you can have a tragedy."

Cargill stresses to women carrying handguns to make sure you invest in a purse made specifically to carry your gun.

"They do have very specific compartments in the purse and the firearms fit inside of a holster and you can see it's Velcro where you can place the holster at a certain angle inside the purse," he explained.

The purses at his shop range from $75 to $200 dollars. If you can't afford that, make sure you at least have a holster.

"Even if it has a safety, two to three, it's still imperative that you have a holster that covers that trigger guard no matter what," added Cargill.

There are lots of things in a woman's purse that can easily accidentally discharge the gun.

"It could be something like an ink pen or keys, anything that can get down inside of the trigger guard, that is a recipe for disaster," explained Cargill."Trigger pulls are measured in pounds it takes, for instance five and a half pounds of pressure on common guns like a Glock 17, five and a half pounds of pressure on the face of the trigger."

