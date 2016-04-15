Mississippi lawmakers working on budget during weekend

Lawmakers are working for the weekend. And they'll be racing against the clock to get a compromise on budget bills.

"You hate to have to start making cuts and realigning but that's part of the game," said Representative John Moore-R. "That's why we're here."

The joint legislative budget committee announced Friday that the state's bringing in less money than expected. The revenue estimates were lowered for this year and next.

"What it's going to mean is we're probably going to see total budgets be a little less," explained Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves. "Again, we're working to protect the public education and we think the House certainly shares our goals on that. That means that we're going to see some state is there a little bit more lean going into the next fiscal year."

Democrats are questioning why some legislation is taking precedence over schools, in particular.

"Their priority has been to cut taxes and reduced cost money for things like education," described Representative Jarvis Dortch-R.

The House education chairman said he'll try to keep school money off the chopping block.

"I think education is going to be about the only agency only division of government's not heard much," added Moore. "As matter fact, I'm trying to hold it where there are no reductions but every enter agencies going to have to be cut."

John Moore says he's shooting for dead level funding for K-12. As a reminder, that's still short of the amount considered to be adequate according to the school funding formula.

The session is set to end April 24.

