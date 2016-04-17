Man captured in Madison County after manhunt, several agencies involved

Canton Police Chief, Otha Brown said a man who lead authorities on a manhunt early Sunday, has been captured.

Chief Brown said his department received a BOLO (be on the lookout) from Memphis around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for 25-year-old Joshua Hadden.

Hadden, who is wanted by Memphis authorities, was spotted around 3:45 a.m. Sunday by a Canton Police officer at the Love's Truck Stop. After a physical altercation with the officer, Hadden got away.

The officer's leg was broken as a result of the altercation.

Several agencies, including Canton PD, the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Madison PD, Ridgeland PD and Pearl PD assisted in the search.

Some of the charges Hadden faces include kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic, aggravated assault on a police officer, escape and destroying city property.

Hadden was arrested at 4 p.m. at a Jasco on Highway 22 in Canton.

Chief Brown said, "On our way to transport him to Madison County Sheriff Department he kicked the window out of one of our SUVs and tried to escape, but we was able to maintain him there"

People who live in Canton are glad he's off the streets.



One Canton resident said, "It makes the community here in Canton very safe and also it makes me proud that our guys did a very good job along with the assisting agencies. And it's good to know that we all can work together to get criminals off the street"

Hadden is being held at the Madison County Sheriff Department.

He will be in court on Wednesday and once he fulfills his charges here, he will begin the extradition process back to Memphis. .

