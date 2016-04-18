Details of Mississippi budget shaping up

Budget talks continue to go into overtime at the state capitol. The House has passed the tax cut compromise. It will now head to the Senate.

Exactly how your tax dollars are spent is at the top of the to-do list at the State Capitol this week. But how the details are going down is kicking up some dust.

"There's not been a single conference committee on an appropriation bill or a finance bill that I actually met in public and deliberated the contents of the bills," noted Senator Hob Bryan-D.

House and Senate members reached a budget compromise over the weekend. The total budget is more than $6 billion. Now, the details are slowly but surely coming to light. The House appropriations chairman pointed to the lowered revenue estimates and says there wasn't a way around cutting agency budgets.

"We went 3/10 of a percent below the previous years level of spending," said Representative Herb Frierson-R. "So, you have no other choice."

Members from both chambers seemed confused about details. But several a democrats expressed concerns about the tax cut plan that would total $415 million over the next 12 years. This legislative session is set to end April 24.

