Suspect identified in Capitol Grill strong armed robbery

45-year-old Christopher Palais was arrested for Strong Armed Robbery of a Business.

He tried to rob a bartender at Capitol Grill in Jackson, but customers took action.

The incident happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening. Witnesses say Palais walked into the restaurant and started asking customers for money.

"He was walking out the door and the waitress had her cash drawer, and she was going to lock her cash drawer up and this guy came walking out the door and he snagged it. It was a crime of opportunity," one witness, who identified himself as Monk, said.

In an effort to protect herself, the bartender pulled a knife on Palais and other people inside came to assist.

"I saw a guy in a suit point a gun at someone and it just looked like they were protecting them self basically," Gabrien Maxwell, another witness explained.

Someone called 911 and within minutes officers were on scene.

"Good guys with guns, they ran out there and drew down on the dude and contained the situation and it was a done deal," Monk said.

Police arrested Palais and found drug paraphernalia inside a Red Honda with Kentucky plates. Regulars at Capitol Grill are thankful the situation wasn't worse.

"The good guys won but the bad guys lost. Thank God it had a happy ending," said Monk.

After the robbery, police also said they arrested a woman driver. They have not yet released her identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

