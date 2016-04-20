Last minute developments surface as legislative session wraps up

The legislative session is almost over. The Senate called it quits Wednesday. While, the House will go back to handle one item Thursday.

There was a flurry of last minute developments Wednesday. Governor Bryant revealed he's making across the board agency cuts for the second time this year. The reason is a sluggish economy.



"A $25 million cut," said Bryant. "That's about a .43% cut across the board and budgets. We think this will be able to balance was for 2016."



Some programs like veterans' affairs and schools for the blind and deaf will avoid the cuts. The Governor also noted he may call lawmakers back for a special session to appropriate BP settlement money.



"Utilizing the days that are remaining to be able to invest that $110 million," noted Bryant. "Particularly, as I said, along South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast."



A controversial bill that's sparked plenty of debate didn't get it's final green light for the Governor's desk till Wednesday. The motion to reconsider was tabled on what's been called the Jackson airport bill.



"Adding a regional approach I think is a good thing," said Senator Josh Harkins-R. "Jackson maintains the majority of the board and they will continue to receive 100% of the revenues they currently receive from the airport. There's not a taking. There's not a taking anyone. It's simply an expansion of the board."



"This is a taking," countered Senator John Horhn. "It's illegal in our opinion."



There are plans for opponents to take the issue to the Federal Aviation Administration.

