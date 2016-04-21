Morton community mourns sudden loss of teenager

A Scott County community is heartbroken tonight, after the sudden death of a teenage boy.

Jaquavious Jennings died in his sleep hours after he had a standout football game Tuesday night. Details surrounding how Jennings died are limited.



Friends and family referred to him as Chug and say he always brought light to a dull room.

"Influenced a lot of people in his short time so everybody here have memories of him," said Avery Nobles, principal at Betty Mae Jack Middle School. "He was an engaging student who was very well liked by all of his peers. Younger students, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, faculty; he always had a smile and a fist bump for everybody."

His classmates, friends, teachers and coaches are still in shock about the sudden news of his death.

"They were pretty distraught because a coach spends more time with a kid than their family does so they're pretty important in their lives," Nobles explained.

Grief counselors and mentors were at the school Wednesday to help anyone deal with the the sudden death. We are told they will be available for the remainder of the week for students and staff in the district.

Jennings played football and scored two touchdowns in the spring game Tuesday evening. It is not clear if that game had anything to do with his unexpected death.

"We got a close community and a lot of people have supported us and he had siblings here and at the high school," Nobles said. "Good kid, a good kid."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.