Idol's La'Porsha Renae honored at State Capitol

McComb's La'Porsha Renae is home for a quick trip. It was just two weeks ago today that she was performing on the American Idol finale. She was runner up, but gained popularity quickly through the show.

Thursday, the House of Representatives honored her with a resolution congratulating her on the Idol success.

She's happy to be home, even at a time when some artists are steering clear of the Magnolia State.

"I'm not ashamed of my state," said La'Porsha Renae. "I'm really proud for where I came from. Just like any other state, you know Mississippi has its flaws but it also has a lot of great qualities that I treasure and that I've missed since I've been in Los Angeles."

While La'Porsha may not have won, she still got a record deal. She's signed with Big Machine and Motown Records. Tune in to WLBT/FOX 40 Friday night to see a sit down interview with her.

