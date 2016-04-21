Mississippi legislative session wraps up

Mississippi Lawmakers ended this year's session early. The Senate finished its business Wednesday. House members came in briefly Thursday morning to wrap things up.

"Overall I give us an A," said Rep. Andy Gipson-R.

"This session gets an F," noted Rep. Jay Hughes-D.

That kind of division has been common throughout the session. Republicans had the supermajority in both chambers. That left Democrats feeling like their voices weren't being heard.



"This was a toxic session and it didn't accomplish anything for the people," added Hughes.

"Legislating is about compromise," said Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves-R. "You have to compromise amongst political parties."

Some of the biggest impact bills? The Religious Accommodations Act, guns in churches and tax cuts. Meanwhile, there are across the board budget cuts coming down the pipeline from the Governor.

But hundreds of millions in borrowing was passed at the last minute. State Treasurer Lynn Fitch said she warned fellow leaders that it was a mistake.



"For me it was important to say, wait let's take a look," said Fitch. "Let's vet out every project and make sure they were spending dollars that are true projects that meet the test of the broad spectrum of state involvement, state economic development; which is where we should always be going."



Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves argued Fitch spoke up too late and isn't correct in her attack.

"She's partially correct in her letter," said Reeves. "She was partially embarrassingly wrong and she was 100% politically pandering."



Fitch, although a Republican, called the session a disappointment because of a lack of communication with other leaders.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.