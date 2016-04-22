Local agencies prepare for First Lady visit

A historic visit from first lady, Michelle Obama is this weekend and preparations are underway for her arrival.

Many businesses, local hospitals and Jackson Police have plans in place to deal with traffic and the extra crowds. Those attending the graduation ceremony should plan to arrive early.

UMMC sits right across the street from Veterans Memorial Stadium, and officials say there will be limited access to Jackson hospitals Saturday.

"Again the message is pretty simple. Please call 911 for any emergency visit to the Jackson area hospitals," said Jonathan Wilson, Chief Administrative Officer for UMMC. "We certainly don't want somebody maybe having chess pains, maybe having a stroke or have a bad cut trying to drive them self to the hospital and then have a poor outcome because they can't get through the traffic."

The hospital has teamed up with AMR to provide extra services. Nine paramedics will cover stadiums and grounds and four additional ambulances will be in operation Saturday.

"We're anticipating pretty significant traffic congestion in and around the memorial stadium," said Wilson.

Local restaurants like Sal and Mookies, which sits in the stadiums backyard, are also going through its plans.

"We definitely have more people coming in that day than we would have on just a regular Saturday just to make sure we are going to be well prepared," said Meriweather Bean, Service Manager, Sal and Mookies.



Sal and Mookies is hiring separate security which will monitor the parking area. Get to the stadium early and have an alternate parking plan because parking is limited.

