La'Porsha Renae talks life after Idol

It was just two weeks ago that we were celebrating an all-Mississippi Idol finale. Now, the Idol Top 2 are making their first trip home since the finale.

"Idol was Idol," said La'Porsha Renae. "And the aftermath of that is completely different."

La'Porsha's days of singing for votes are over. Now, she's been thrust into the music business head first.



"Going through some songs, writing materials, different tracks that may be a part of the album," she explained. "It's been fast paced, really fast moving."



She may be tired, but you won't hear the 22-year-old songstress complain. She's doing what she had only dreamed she'd have the chance to do.



"I do think it's going to be really important to use the momentum of the show to kind of jump start my career," added Renae.



She said Idol helped give her a better idea of what kind of artist she wants to be. But admitted she doesn't think anything can really prepare someone for working with a label. The show does, however, create a built in fan base.



"It sits in more when I try to go to the grocery store and I can't," she joked. "I get bombarded."



We noticed a shift in her energy from Wednesday to Thursday during the finale week. And asked her about it when we were catching up.



"I was still trying to figure out what happened," she admitted. "I had some questions. I was trying to process everything. I think I can say I am starting to be at peace with everything. "



Ultimately, she's looking forward to putting out an album with an inspirational message.

La'Porsha's record deal is with Big Machine/19/Motown Records.

