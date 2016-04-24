60 young boys recognized as published authors

Sixty young African American males can now add "published author" to their list of accomplishments.

Sunday they were recognized during the A-Team awards ceremony.

The book, titled "I Can Imagine" includes personal life stories written by each of the young men.

Myrlie Evers penned the forward of the book and shared some inspiring words.

"To realize who they are, what they can do. And for those of us who are around to see them make such a positive change. And we know from all of that, that we have leaders," said Civil Rights Activist Myrlie Evers.

After the program Evers signed each copy for the young men.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.