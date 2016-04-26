Target bathroom policy is being boycotted

When it's time for a restroom break you likely look at the sign outside the door to figure out which one to enter. But what if you are a man who identifies as a woman? Target says no problem. Go to the restroom that corresponds to the gender you identify with.



"That is something that we do take into consideration like, oh my gosh which bathroom and my going to use?" noted Blossom Brown. "Is there a unisex bathroom? Is someone going to help me? But like I tell people, most people have shared bathroom with the trans person and not even know it."



Blossom Brown is a transgender woman. She's thinks the national boycott by the American Family Association is trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist.



"Whenever I go into a women's restroom, nobody really pays me any attention," said Brown. "We're all going in there to do our business, I have a couple of conversations or whatever and go on about our day."



Mississippi's new Religious Accommodations Law doesn't prevent policies like Target's. But it does give protection to businesses that say go to the restroom related to your biological sex.



Not all Target shoppers are ok with the store's policy.



"Don't think that's a good idea because you still have people to take advantage of those particular laws and might have a pedophile that goes into the wrong restroom," said Dan Bay.



"I would feel uncomfortable," added another customer.

The American Family Association's online petition has garnered more than 700,000 signatures in less than a week.

