Mississippi's public education system is underfunded again

Mississippi's public schools are underfunded yet again. And districts are having to make do with less money. Bigger class sizes and no text books to take home are the types of impacts that underfunding has on schools.

"These are very basic things that are not being provided for our students because the legislature is not meeting what the law requires in terms of funding for public schools," said Parents' Campaign Executive Director Nancy Loome,

So, let's break down what this all means. Full funding according to the state's formula would be $2,462,469,217. But the legislature underfunded the schools by more than $200,000,000.

Then, the Governor announced across the board cuts last week. It totaled out to more than $9 million for schools. That leaves public school underfunded by $210,706,969 for the 2016 fiscal year.

Madison County School Superintendent Ronnie McGehee admits that full funding would be nice.

"Underfunding is impactful because you like to be able to decrease your teacher-student ratio," said McGehee.

But he's pleased that schools were at least level funded compared to last year.

But Madison schools will be able to counter-act the mid-year cuts using their savings. Not every district has that luxury.

"I know that some of my compadres across the state I've talked to, they will be not replacing some people because of the cuts and potential cuts as we go forward," noted McGehee.

The other concern of the Parents Campaign is the big tax cut that was passed. The group says that's revenue that was desperately needed for K-12 education.

