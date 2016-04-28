Jackson Police investigate home and auto break-ins

Jackson Police have one of two auto and home burglary suspects in jail. Police say they went on a crime spree in south Jackson Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Jackson Police say dispatchers received a call from Southside Auto on Frontage Road in South Jackson for a report of a stolen White Ford 250.

Police say two suspects broke into several homes and cars. Jonathan Johnson and his neighbor Elizabeth Morris woke up to their cars broken into Wednesday and some personal items were taken.

"Looked for my wallet that my car note money was in and it's all gone," explained Johnson.

"Birth certificates, social security card, my wallet was found two houses down against the fence, his wallet was found at the last house they hit on the street," said Elizabeth Morris of South Jackson.

Police spotted the truck on Savannah Street, but the two men got out of the car and ran. The entire neighborhood then got involved in the search.

"I took it upon myself to ride by. And I seen him hiding in the woods so I backed my car up and hopped out the car and he took off running and the police still couldn't catch him," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.



Police managed to arrest one person and recovered a number of ATVs located behind one home. No word yet what charges he will face.

"For someone to just come through and steal my money because they are too lazy to get a job, it upsets me," said Morris.

If you have any idea on the second suspect's whereabouts, please call Jackson Police.

