Congress considering a bill that would make air travel more passenger friendly

Congress is considering a bill at could change the air travel game. The proposed legislation could up security while making your airport travel days much easier. It's the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill.

If you feel like you're jumping through hoops when it's time to fly, Congress is working to make the experience smoother.



"Having a bill go through that would address these needs would definitely help travelers," said one traveler from Washington, D.C.



What about those checked bags? The bill would require airlines to give you a refund if it's lost more than six hours for domestic flights.



"I had an issue with lost luggage and damaged luggage so I'm all for that one," noted Antonia Threlkeld.



Several families traveling through the Jackson airport Thursday said it's too much hassle to make sure the kids get to sit next to them.



"This is the first time I've had to travel with a 2 1/2 year old so it's the first time I've had to pay for a seat," said one passenger. "Given the prices for a child, it would be nice to have that automatically set up where he would be sitting next to me."



The FAA bill prevents airlines from charging extra to ensure the seats are together.



"I think anything that makes it easier for people to travel," said traveler Joe Templin. "Especially people who don't travel that often. As a frequent traveler, I think I've got a lot of things down. But I think for people who travel, there's probably a lot of confusion. I see it when I come to the gates."



As for security, bomb sniffing dogs will get doubled to up the ante on security.

The reauthorization bill has passed the U.S. Senate and will need to clear the House before July 15th.

Senator Roger Wicker is supporting the bill that also includes new drone regulations.

“This FAA bill will make air travel safer by improving airport security and strengthening cybersecurity,” said Wicker. “Many of these passenger-friendly reforms are long overdue. Mississippi would see advancements to our aerospace industry under new standards for unmanned aircraft systems by FAA and the UAS Center of Excellence at Mississippi State University. I am hopeful that the Senate’s action will soon be replicated in the House before the short-term extension expires in July.”

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.