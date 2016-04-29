JPD and Hinds County Sheriff Dept. launch joint operation

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest an escapee who was wanted for multiple crimes. It's the first arrest for a new partnership called Operation Side By Side

Christopher John Gladney was arrested after he walked away from a work detail in Rankin County Thursday evening.

"Getting some of the worse criminals off the street, having a high visibility presence in Jackson neighborhoods," said Chief Lee Vance of Jackson Police.



JPD's Dart Team and Hinds County Sheriff's Department warrants division were two agencies who worked to capture Gladney. His arrest comes just hours after the announcement of Operation Side by Side, an initiative, where units between both departments will work together to arrest criminals.

"We want to find out who they are, what they doing," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. "I'm not saying profile, but when need to have a reason where you going because we just cant have an idle mind just walking around."

Resources will be shared and units will target crimes varying from prostitution busts to theft.

"We want to see a reduction in shootings, we want to see a reduction in thefts and when I spoke earlier, quality of life issues," said Chief Vance.



The joint units will be throughout the city and county during various parts of the day.



"Somewhere along the line is for our citizens to feel the quiet," explained Chief Vance. "Once we get to the point, once we feel the quiet, we won't have to be discussing crime stats. We don't have to be convincing people that the situation is getting better."

