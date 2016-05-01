Hundreds converge at State Capitol to repeal Religious Accommodations Law

Hundreds of people marched from the State Capitol to the Governor's mansion with one message in mind Sunday; to remove hate in Mississippi.

Protesters from all over the United States were there to voice their opposition against the Religious Accommodations Law (House Bill 1523).

Tonja Mason from Tennessee said, "Very irritating that the South uses religion as a means to hold a minority down".

Opponents of the Religious Accommodations Law argue it will legalize discrimination, allowing businesses and groups to refuse service to the LGBT community.

Derrick Johnson, President of Mississippi's NAACP said, "We're on a path to be just like Louisiana, just like Kansas as we talk about discrimination, something that this state should have learned from".

Speakers from civil rights groups took the stage to voice their opposition.

"This bill is not about religious freedom. It is antithetical to the teachings of every religion especially that of most of us as Christians who were only given one new commandment which was to love our neighbors as ourselves," past President NAACP, MS Ben Jealous added.

"This momentum is only going to continue I think you'll see more businesses say they won't come to this state, more conventions say they won't come to this state," said Chad Griffin, President of the Human Rights Campaign.



Mason says she'll continue to support rallies like this and hopes this law goes to the federal courts.



"I'm asking the Supreme Court to say, I'm nipping this in the bud ," Mason added.

The Religious Accommodations Law is expected to go into effect July 1st.

